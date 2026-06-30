ZIM ENGINEER IN PAY DAY GOLDMINE! CEO TAKES HOME R129M A YEAR



Zimbabwe-born engineer July Ndlovu has emerged as one of South Africa’s top-earning business leaders, steering coal giant Thungela Resources as its chief executive officer.





Ndlovu, an alumnus of the University of Zimbabwe where he earned a BSc (Honours) in Engineering, has built a career that now places him among the continent’s most highly rewarded executives.





Reports indicate he ranked as the third highest-paid CEO in South Africa in 2022, with total earnings reaching a staggering R129 million for the year. That breaks down to roughly R354,000 every single day — a figure that has drawn widespread attention across corporate and public circles.





His rise from engineering graduate to the top of a major listed mining company is being highlighted as an example of African talent operating at the highest levels of global industry leadership.





Ndlovu’s journey underscores how technical expertise and corporate strategy can converge to shape some of the continent’s biggest resource businesses.