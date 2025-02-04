Zim Govt to Increase University Lecturers’ Salaries to Match SADC Standards

Zimbabwe Govt to Increase University Lecturers’ Salaries to Match SADC Standards

The government is set to increase salaries for university lecturers in a bid to stop them from leaving the country for better-paying jobs abroad.

The announcement was made by Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Frederick Shava during a meeting with Vice Chancellors from Zimbabwe’s public and private universities on Monday.

Shava revealed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who serves as the Chancellor of all state universities, had agreed to raise lecturers’ salaries to match those in the Southern African region. However, Shava did not reveal when the salary increase will take effect.

“His Excellency, the President, agreed to gravitate our salaries to the regional guide,” Shava told Vice Chancellors.

Push for Student Innovation and Science Enrolment

The minister also announced plans to commercialize student innovations across all universities this year.

“His Excellence the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr E.D. Mnangagwa implored the ministry to make sure 2025 becomes the year of commercialisation of student innovation at our universities,” Shava said.

Addressing the country’s skills gap, Shava urged universities to increase the intake of science and engineering students to meet the growing demand.

“We have such a wide skills gap. The universities must address themselves towards narrowing this skills gap. We have been seeing in the last few years universities taking a lot of students in engineering and science subjects,” he said.

Lecturers’ Pay Still Among the Lowest

Despite these commitments, university lecturers in Zimbabwe continue to earn some of the lowest wages in the region. As of March last year, part-time lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) were being paid a mere US$2.50 per hour.

A widely circulated internal memorandum from the UZ deputy registrar for Human Capital Management, identified as T.S. Makamure, confirmed that part-time lecturers were receiving a blended salary—50% in US dollars and the rest in the local currency.

The memo stated:

“Please be advised that the Vice Chancellor approved a blended remuneration of adjunct lecturers with effect from 9 March 2024. Adjust lecturers (formerly part-time lecturers) will now be paid their salary in both local currency and US dollars on a 50/50 basis. The US dollar component will be calculated at two dollars and fifty cents ($2.50) per hour while the Zimbabwean dollar component remains the same.”