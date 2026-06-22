ZIMBABWE GOVERNMENT PRAISES AFRIFORUM AND AFRIKANERS FOR THEIR CONTRIBUTION TO THE COUNTRY’S ECONOMY AS CHRIS MUTSVANGWA DEFENDS LONG-STANDING RELATIONS WITH THE COMMUNITY





ZANU-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has sparked debate after publicly praising AfriForum and the Afrikaner community, saying they have made significant contributions to Zimbabwe’s economy over the years.





Mutsvangwa reportedly highlighted the role played by Afrikaner farmers, businesses and investors in sectors such as agriculture and industry, arguing that many have helped create jobs, boost production and support economic growth in Zimbabwe.





He also defended Zimbabwe’s relationship with Afrikaners, saying cooperation between Zimbabweans and members of the Afrikaner community has existed for years and has benefited both sides





The remarks have generated strong reactions on social media, with some welcoming the recognition of economic contributions while others questioned the political implications of the comments.



Do you agree with Mutsvangwa’s praise of AfriForum and Afrikaners, or do you think the issue is more complicated? 👇🇿🇼🇿🇦