ZIMBABWE ONCE PRINTED A $100 TRILLION NOTE… AND IT COULDN’T EVEN BUY A BUS TICKET



Yes, you read that right. Zimbabwe actually printed a one hundred trillion dollar banknote — the highest denomination currency ever issued in world history. And despite all those zeros, it was almost completely worthless.





Under President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s economy was sent into a catastrophic freefall. A combination of uncontrolled money printing, a controversial land reform program, and crippling Western sanctions destroyed the country’s financial system from the inside out.





At the height of the crisis, prices were rising so fast that money was losing value by the hour. A loaf of bread cost hundreds of billions of dollars. People carried bags full of cash just to afford basic necessities and still came up short.

The government’s response? Print more money. Bigger numbers.





More zeros. But more zeros only made things worse. Inflation peaked at an estimated 89.7 sextillion percent per year in 2008. The economy didn’t just struggle — it completely collapsed.





By April 2009, Zimbabwe abandoned its own currency entirely and switched to foreign currencies like the US dollar just to survive.



The $100 trillion note became a symbol not of wealth but of what happens when a nation loses control of its own financial system.





This is a warning Africa must never forget. Economic sovereignty means nothing without economic discipline.



Africa must learn from this. A strong currency is built on strong policy not a printing press.





What do you think destroyed Zimbabwe’s economy the most Mugabe’s policies, Western sanctions, or both? Drop your thoughts below



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