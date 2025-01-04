Zimbabwe Outdrinks the World: Tops Global Alcohol Consumption Rankings – South Africa in Top Ten

Zimbabwe Leads World in Drinking, South Africa Not Far Behind

Zimbabwe has been named the world’s top consumer of alcohol per capita, according to a study by Wisevoter.com. The country recorded an average of 62.8 litres of alcohol consumed per person annually, dwarfing the global average of 16 litres. South Africa came in seventh, with an average of 29.9 litres per capita.



Wisevoter’s Insights

The study revealed the stark differences in alcohol consumption worldwide, stating, “Alcoholic beverages, those which go through the process of fermentation, have been a staple of human society as far back as records go.”



Wisevoter standardised its findings by measuring alcohol consumption in litres of pure alcohol. Heavy consumption, the study noted, carries significant risks, including liver failure and cancer.

Zimbabwe topped the list by a wide margin, with Tunisia ranking second at 36.6 litres per capita. Other countries in the top ten included Eswatini (third), Namibia (sixth), and South Africa (seventh). The prevalence of alcohol dependence in South Africa was listed at 2.4%, slightly higher than Zimbabwe’s 2.2%.

South Africans and Zimbabweans React

The findings sparked mixed reactions on social media. Many were surprised by Zimbabwe’s ranking and commented on South Africa’s position.

Soshangane ka Zikode (@sm_chauke) expressed doubt, tweeting, “No way Zimbabweans can beat South Africans in imbibing toxicants.”

Blessing B Chiripanhura (@SaChiri__) questioned the methodology of the study, writing, “Is it free of confounding variables? As a country, normal ways of measuring things don’t really apply thanks to how our economy is run.”

In South Africa, alcohol affordability was a focal point. Silverback (@TavonGo) noted, “The only commodity that remains stable price-wise alongside soda drinks.”

Regional Issues Highlighted

Concerns over unregulated alcohol production were raised in the broader discussion. Ndino (@CeeeClef) shared alarming details about the situation in Zimbabwe, stating, “Currently, anyone can go buy a drum of ethanol, mix it with water, add colour and flavouring, and call it brandy or gin. It’s too cheap and destroying the youth.”

South Africa, which has a legal drinking age of 18, has long grappled with the societal impact of alcohol. Analysts have pointed out the challenges of balancing cultural norms with public health policies.

Wisevoter encouraged readers to examine the full dataset, concluding, “Learn for yourself how alcohol consumption compares by country by exploring the charts.”

The study places Southern Africa in the spotlight, sparking conversations about drinking habits, economic factors, and public health across the region.