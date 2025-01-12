Zimbabwe safe from severe Tropical Storm Dikeledi

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has assured Zimbabweans that the country will not be affected by Severe Tropical Storm Dikeledi throughout the week of Friday, January 10 to Wednesday, January 15, 2025. The storm is currently located approximately 3,000 kilometers away from Zimbabwe.

In a weather advisory issued at 6 PM on Friday, January 10, the MSD reported that Tropical Storm Dikeledi is expected to make landfall north of Vohemar town in Antsiranana province, northeastern Madagascar, on January 11, during the mid-afternoon (UTC).

The storm, classified as a tropical cyclone due to its maximum sustained winds of up to 179 km/h, is expected to weaken after crossing Madagascar before re-emerging in the Mozambique Channel.

The MSD emphasized that Dikeledi poses no direct threat to Zimbabwe. However, the department has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West, and Manicaland provinces, which are unrelated to the tropical storm.

The MSD outlined the trajectory of Dikeledi and provided context for Zimbabwe’s cyclone season, which typically begins in December but started early this year, in October 2024.

“To date, there have been two Tropical Cyclones – Ancha and Bheki – which did not reach Mozambique or Zimbabwe, and one, Chido, that reached Mozambique but not Zimbabwe,” the advisory stated.

The advisory explained that Dikeledi, the fourth system of the season, has reached the Severe Tropical Storm stage, weaker than a tropical cyclone. It is expected to weaken further after passing over Madagascar.

“Considering the current trajectory, the impacts on Mozambique – if any – will only be assessed after it enters the Mozambique Channel, specifically after Sunday, January 12, 2025. The Meteorological Services Department will continue to monitor and keep the nation informed about its strength and path.”

While Zimbabwe remains unaffected, the MSD highlighted the importance of vigilance during the tropical cyclone season, as most cyclones affecting the country originate in the Southwest Indian Ocean.

Citizens in provinces experiencing heavy rains and thunderstorms are advised to take necessary precautions to avoid risks such as flooding and lightning strikes.

The department assured the public of continuous updates regarding Dikeledi and other weather developments, urging them to rely on official communication channels for accurate information.

