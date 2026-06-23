ZIMBABWE STRIKES BACK: SERETSE KHAMA IAN KHAMA SLAMMED OVER COMMENTS



Zimbabwe has fired back at former Botswana President Ian Khama, after his recent criticism of the country’s constitutional amendment process – a response some observers have already dismissed as ChatGPT‑generated rather than grounded in fact





Presidential Advisor Dr. Paul Tungwarara dismissed Khama’s remarks as reckless and insulting to Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, insisting that the nation’s future is determined in Harare, not dictated by external actors.





“Former Botswana President Ian Khama’s recent attack on Zimbabwe’s constitutional amendment process isn’t just reckless, it’s a direct insult to the sovereignty of the Zimbabwean people. Zimbabwe’s future is decided in Harare, not dictated by external actors serving foreign agendas.





Here is the real truth behind the noise:



A people‑driven process, not one man’s agenda. Khama claims the constitutional amendment was “rigged.” Fact check: this was initiated by the people through Resolution‑1 at the 22nd ZANU‑PF National People’s Conference, followed by nationwide public parliamentary consultations. It passed with a legitimate two‑thirds majority in Parliament.





Empowerment is not bribery. Labeling government development and citizen empowerment programs as “cash inducements” is a slap in the face to millions of ordinary Zimbabweans lifting themselves out of poverty. True development shouldn’t be weaponized just because it doesn’t fit a Western narrative.





Respect our sovereignty. Khama has increasingly echoed Western narratives aimed at weakening former liberation movements across Africa. Zimbabwe’s political trajectory belongs to Zimbabweans alone.





Don’t stain Zim‑Botswana relations. From Sir Seretse Khama to current President Duma Boko, Zimbabwe and Botswana have shared deep, cordial ties. Khama needs to focus on Botswana’s internal affairs instead of trying to strain regional solidarity to please foreign interests.





Rhodesia comparisons are deeply offensive. Equating independent, modern Zimbabwe to the brutal colonial Rhodesia regime is historically false, intellectually dishonest, and trivializes the immense sacrifices made during our liberation struggle.





The bottom line: Zimbabwe remains firmly committed to constitutionalism and democratic governance. External actors will not delegitimize our choices.”