Zimbabwean Billionaire Pledges $1 Million to Repatriate 20,000 Citizens Amid South Africa Tensions



Zimbabwean businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei has pledged $1 million to help repatriate up to 20,000 Zimbabweans seeking to leave South Africa.





The donation supports Harare’s efforts to expand emergency transport amid rising anti-immigrant tensions.



The move highlights the growing role of private African billionaires in addressing humanitarian crises.





It also places the sanctioned businessman at the centre of a major regional migration response.



Dozens of Zimbabwean nationals, lacking proper documentation, are stranded outside the Mankweng Police Station in Polokwane following evictions from rental properties in nearby areas. This situation unfolds as the March and March Movement prepares for nationwide anti-immigration protests scheduled for tomorrow, June 30.





According to Clever Zvitete, a representative of the affected group, many displaced individuals were forcibly removed from rented accommodation in Seshego and Mankweng, subsequently sheltering outside the police station for several days. The group appeals for humanitarian aid, including food and basic necessities, while awaiting intervention and potential repatriation processes. It is reported that over 600 people are affected, with some receiving assistance coordinated with Zimbabwean authorities.





Notably, the Zimbabwean government facilitated the repatriation of over 200 nationals over the weekend. Meanwhile, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner, warned against xenophobia, vigilantism, or hate speech, emphasizing decisive action against inciters of violence or criminal conduct.





“The South African Police Service will not tolerate xenophobia, vigilantism, hate speech, or any criminal conduct directed at foreign nationals or any member of our communities. Anyone found inciting violence, encouraging criminality, or using social media or any other platform to mobilize unlawful acts will be investigated, and where sufficient evidence exists, appropriate legal action will be taken.”