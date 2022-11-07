Zimbabwean govt prevents handmade helicopter from taking to to the skies

Zimbabwean government prevents handmade helicopter from taking to to the skies

Daniel Chingoma born in 1963 is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and musician.

He is the founding director of Taisek Engineering (PVT) Ltd.

Chingoma is known for making a helicopter named the Zimcopter which was barred from flying by the National Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.

Chingoma designed a helicopter in 2003 which he claimed flew from the ground although he has no documentation to prove it.

In 2009 he built a second version of the Zimcopter which the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe would not let in the air either.

The Zimcopter, as it is affectionately known, was built from scrap metal and a car engine, a Lexus V8 engine. It has side mirrors from a Hilux bakkie and a tobacco thermometer in the cockpit.

Pictures of the chopper being carried off by a crane to pave way for the development of a road in the locality have flooded and provoked mixed emotions on social media.

Many could not help but sympathize with Chingoma for the effort that went down the drain.

Chingoma is now keeping the helicopter at home still believing one day he will be the first person to manufacture a helicopter in Zimbabwe.

In 2010, Chingoma formed a political party called the Zimbabwe Industrial and Technological Revolutionary, which he claimed would appeal to intellectuals.

He deliberately targeted public toilets throughout the country where he put up his posters and campaign messages.

His belief was that everyone used the toilet and so they presented a good advertising opportunity since he never got an opportunity to advertise on television and radio.

CREDIT: Maboshe Nyambe