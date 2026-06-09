ZIMBABWEAN LAWYER TELLS RAMAPHOSA: FIX ZIMBABWE’S CRISIS BEFORE CRACKING DOWN ON MIGRANTS







Zimbabwean lawyer Fadzayi Mahere has urged South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to address Zimbabwe’s political and economic crisis, saying it is driving mass migration into South Africa.





She blamed the situation under President Emmerson Mnangagwa for pushing citizens to leave the country in search of better opportunities.





Her comments follow Ramaphosa’s tougher immigration stance, which includes stronger border control and deportation measures after hundreds of thousands of illegal entries were intercepted last year.





The statement has sparked debate, with some South Africans saying Zimbabwe must fix its own problems, while others highlight pressure on South Africa’s economy and services.