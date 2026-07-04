Zimbabwean man dies days after being slapped once during argument



A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a 38-year-old Bulawayo, Zimbabwe resident allegedly died from a head injury sustained during a confrontation in Makokoba.





According to The Herald, the incident occurred on June 25, 2026, when Mandlenkosi Mlotshwa was drinking with three friends at his home on Third Street in Makokocc ba. An argument reportedly broke out after one of the men allegedly insulted Mlotshwa.





The man cc is said to have left the scene before returning with his 19-year-old son, Sibusiso Banda, who allegedly confronted Mlotshwa and slapped him once. Police said the impact allegedly caused Mlotshwa to fall backwards and hit his head against a wall. Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing.





According to family members, Mlotshwa was found unconscious the following morning and was unable to speak or see properly. He was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital, where doctors reportedly diagnosed a blood clot in his head. He died three days later, on June 28.





His sister, Sithulisiwe Mlotshwa, said the family was shocked by how quickly his condition deteriorated. “It all happened so fast. Before we knew it, things had escalated,” she said, adding that the family rushed him to hospital after noticing he could no longer speak properly or see clearly. Mlotshwa, described as the family’s breadwinner, is survived by two school-going children.





Police have arrested Banda in connection with the incident. His mother, Rosemary Banda, said both families had lived as neighbours for years and expressed willingness to support Mlotshwa’s family with funeral arrangements.





Inspector Msebele urged members of the public to resolve disputes peacefully, warning that seemingly minor altercations can have tragic consequences. Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding Mlotshwa’s death are continuing.