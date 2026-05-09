Zimbabwean nationals in Namibia welcome government decision to return 67 farms to European owners





Zimbabweans in Namibia interviewed by M21…have welcomed the government’s decision to return 67 farms to European owners.





Total Zimbabweans in Namibia: Estimated 7,000–15,000



Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka confirmed the farms (previously seized) are protected by bilateral investment treaties with Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Denmark.





The move aims to:



• Fulfill international obligations

• Rebuild trust with foreign investors

• Resolve long-standing land disputes from the early 2000s





These views do not necessarily represent all Zimbabweans living in Namibia.



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