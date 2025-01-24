Zimbabwean Women’s ‘Pregnancy Scam’ Exposed: Diaspora Men Duped Out of Thousands in Elaborate Con

Popular entrepreneur Kuda Musasiwa has issued a warning to Zimbabwean men living abroad about a troubling scheme he calls the Zimbabwean Pig Butchering Scam (ZPBS). This scam involves a woman in Zimbabwe who allows a man visiting from the diaspora to have a one-night stand, then claims to be pregnant once he returns overseas.

Taking to his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Musasiwa shared a harrowing account of a victim who was duped into sending thousands of dollars through Mukuru. The scam unfolded with fake baby scans, sham bookings with top gynaecologists, and emotional manipulation. The victim even bought the alleged mother of his child an iPhone and a car, making a staggering 29 Mukuru transactions since June last year.

Musasiwa revealed how a reverse search of the pregnancy scan image returned hundreds of Pinterest and Google images of the same picture.

Musasiwa, who is working with a recent victim, promised to name and shame the woman at the centre of the scam if she didn’t ‘do the right thing’.

“If the lady who we have now communicated with doesn’t do the right thing, we will be doing a full exposé with receipts using all channels willing,” Musasiwa wrote.

Musasiwa also uncovered that the same woman was running the same scheme on over 15 other diasporan men, including some married individuals. She alternated between seduction and blackmail, threatening to expose her victims to their wives unless they paid up.

“The sad thing is that we uncovered that the same woman had over 15 diasporan men in her web. Some happily married in the UK. She used honey and vinegar. In my follower’s case she used seduction. He was planning to come a “marry” in May. To another, she was using threats to expose to his wife. It’s very very dark,” he added.



Musasiwa detailed the common script used in the scam

“The story is always :

1) I love you

2) I’m pregnant

3) my phone battery is dead I need a new one

4) I’m having difficulty with pregnancy I may lose baby

5) I can’t walk I need a car

6) I need best Gynaecologist money

7) My parents are politically connected chefs and I need to get married

8) they hire some old ballies and women to masquerade as Baba , Tete and relative

9) Fly down for sham marriage

10) I lost the baby I need money for funeral

Etc etc,” Musasiwa disclosed.

The scam grows darker for married victims, as the woman resorts to blackmail, threatening to reveal the alleged pregnancy to their spouses via social media unless paid to remain silent.

He urged men in the diaspora to be cautious and advised anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation to reach out to him, as they may be victims of this scam.

“Men, be careful. Your British accent doesn’t make you suddenly more charming and Brad Pitt. They want and will take all your money. If you are currently in this type of situation DM me. You may be getting played. They have entire WhatsApp groups full of women strategically doing this Pig Butchery Scam. BE Warned,” Musasiwa said.