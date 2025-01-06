Zimbabweans Caught Sneaking Into SA Packed Like Sardines in Mercedes Benz ML as 210 Arrested at Beitbridge Border in 24 Hours

A photo capturing a group of Zimbabweans crammed into a Mercedes Benz ML while attempting to cross into South Africa has sparked widespread debate.

The image, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by MDNNews, shows the Zimbabweans packed tightly in the vehicle. None of the passengers had valid travel documents. South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA) intercepted the group on Saturday night, processed them, and sent them back to Zimbabwe.

After the photo went viral, South Africans expressed mixed opinions. While some made light of the situation, others highlighted concerns about illegal immigration.

Here’s what some had to say:

@Barffoon:

One of them had already posted a facebook post saying “we are within”

@MatamboSimbara1:

That entry point is used by so many nationals,bt your obsession with Zimboz its disgusting to say the least.

@Khanya354689:

This the best news some1 is working plss continue we really can’t we are over populated as it is

Zimbabweans packed in a Mercedes Benz ML caught sneaking into SA (Image: MDNNews/X)

210 Arrested in 24 Hours For Illegal Immigration at Beitbridge Border

The photo emerges amid a surge in border arrests. According to BMA Commissioner Mike Masiapato, 210 individuals were arrested within 24 hours for attempting to cross into South Africa illegally.

On the same day, approximately 17,000 people entered South Africa from Zimbabwe through legal means.

“The latest figure in terms of the past 24 hours is 210 that we’ve been able to intersect on the vulnerable segments. What we then do is once we arrest them we bring them into the port then we process them by taking their fingerprint we then V list them meaning that we declare them undesirable and ban them from reentering the country for the next five years,” BMA commissioner Mike Masiapato told eNCA.

BMA commissioner Mike Masiapato explained why they do not arrest and take every illegal migrant to court.

“When we intercept the facilitator we just don’t deport them because we know once you deport them they’ll be back to business. So those ones we then open a criminal case and we then charge them with aiding and abetting and we take them to Musina police station,” he explained.