Zimbabwe’s military faces alarmingly high death toll among senior officers

The Zimbabwean military is reeling from a spate of high-ranking officer deaths, with several brigadier generals and colonels passing away in recent months, potentially raising questions about the underlying factors behind the losses and the impact on national security.

The latest casualty is Air Commodore (Retired) Peter Gedion Sheik Zimondi, who died last Friday from injuries he sustained from a recent road accident.

According to a report by the state controlled newspaper, the Herald, Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe, Air Marshal Jacob John Nzvede described Zimondi as ‘a dedicated cadre whose work ethic and commitment to excellence cannot be erased’.

However, he expressed deep concern over the alarming rate at which his fellow military officers are passing away, describing the situation as “more painful to accept”.

“Our hearts are filled with deep sorrow as we gather here at Manyame Air Force Base to bid farewell to the late Air Commodore (Retired) Peter Gedion Sheik Zimondi.

“The news of his passing on was a devastating blow for the entire Air Force of Zimbabwe because of the professional and personal connections that we all had with him,” he said.

“It is even more painful to accept because it comes hardly a month after the passing on of another air officer. The late Air Commodore (retired) Zimondi sustained injuries after a road accident, but like a true fighter that he was, he fought until he passed away on 13 September 2024.

“On behalf of the Air Force of Zimbabwe officers, members and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express our deepest sympathies to the entire family, relatives and friends on your loss. For the better part of his life he was in the Air Force of Zimbabwe family.”

While the causes of death vary, the alarming rate at which senior officers are passing away has sparked worries within the military and beyond.

Zimondi’s death comes on the heels of Brigadier General (Retired) Shadreck Ndabambi’s passing at his farm in Glendale last month. The Zimbabwe National Army announced his death, citing collapse at home and subsequent pronouncement of death at Bindura General Hospital.

The tragic events are seemingly part of a larger worrying pattern. In recent months, several senior army officials have died under various circumstances.

Retired Brigadier-General Michael Chaminuka died aged 62 after a short illness.

Colonel Andrew Kabaira succumbed to a short illness on July 21 at 64.

Retired Brigadier-General Lameck Francisco Mutanda also passed away in the United Kingdom after a prolonged illness.

Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha also died in a head-on collision along the Harare-Bulawayo road, along with three other Zimbabwe Defence Forces members.

The country has seen a significant number of army senior retired and serving members pass away since the 2017 military coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe.

The current events are also happening at a time when the ruling Zanu-PF party is facing a succession crisis. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is supposed to constitutionally step down at the end of his second term in 2028.

But Mnangagwa is allegedly planning to amend the Constitution and seek another term. This is being publicly resisted by his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, who has frequently refused to chant the controversial “2030” slogan.