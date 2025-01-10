Zimbabwe’s Nurses Council Warns Global Employers Of Fake Certificates

The Nurses Council of Zimbabwe (NCZ) has raised alarm over a surge in fake Certificates of Good Standing (CGS) being circulated by fraudulent organisations. Employers worldwide have been urged to verify the authenticity of these documents.

Fake Certificates Threaten Global Health Standards

The NCZ has expressed concern about the potential risks posed by fake certificates in the global healthcare sector.

Speaking on the matter, NCZ Registrar Mr Benjamin Maheya made it clear that the organisation is not responsible for the counterfeit documents.

“The Nurses Council of Zimbabwe (NCZ) has noted with concern the presence of fake Certificates of Good Standing (CGS) and confirmation letters purported to have been issued by the NCZ,” said Maheya as per Health Times.

“Circulation of these fake documents poses a significant risk to people’s health and safety globally. Therefore, the NCZ is taking this matter seriously and is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate the origins of these fraudulent certificates.”

Authenticity Checks Urged for Employers

The NCZ is the sole authority for issuing Certificates of Good Standing and confirmation letters for nursing professionals in Zimbabwe.

These documents validate a nurse’s professional reputation and good behaviour within their community, which are essential for international job applications.

Maheya stressed the importance of verification:

“The NCZ urges employers, healthcare institutions, registration bodies, and stakeholders globally to verify the authenticity of Certificates of Good Standing and confirmation letters presented to them. Suspicious cases should be reported to the NCZ.”

Official Costs and Warnings Against Fraudsters

The NCZ has also clarified the official charges for obtaining these certificates, aiming to protect citizens from being duped by unscrupulous individuals or organisations.

“It is important to note that it costs USD300 to obtain a Certificate of Good Standing or confirmation letter issued by the NCZ,” Maheya stated.

“Any individual or organisation charging more than the stipulated USD300 is an imposter with the intention to defraud unsuspecting citizens and tarnish the NCZ’s reputation.”

Members of the public have been encouraged to report fraudulent activities directly to the NCZ or law enforcement authorities. The NCZ is committed to upholding the highest standards of nursing professionalism to safeguard public health globally.

“Together, we can safeguard public health and uphold the highest standards of nursing practice,” Maheya concluded.