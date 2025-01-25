“It’s Not Mnangagwa, It’s Us”: Ziyambi Ziyambi Reveals True Source of Pressure for Mnangagwa to Extend Presidency Beyond 2028

Zanu-PF Politburo member Ziyambi Ziyambi, who also serves as the Minister of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, has clarified that President Emmerson Mnangagwa does not want to amend Zimbabwe’s Constitution to allow him to extend his second and last term beyond 2028.

Ziyambi Ziyambi Reveals Mnangagwa Has No Plans to Extend Term Beyond 2028

Speaking to Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Province Provincial Coordinating Committee members last weekend, Ziyambi stated that any push for constitutional changes to allow President Mnangagwa to remain in power past 2028 comes from the party’s general membership, not the President himself.

“At no time did President Mnangagwa say he wants this or that, about the issue of 2030. It is us as the people and general membership of Zanu PF who expressed our desire about what we want him to do. Now if you hear someone saying anything about our President that he has done this or he intends to do that, tell them that it is not him, but it is us as the people and as Zanu PF. He is not in the equation or this discourse,” Ziyambi said.

Distancing Mnangagwa from the Debate

Ziyambi elaborated that even during private meetings with the president, he does not discuss the constitutional amendments, saying the matter is entirely driven by party members.

“Even if I am to meet with him, I will tell him that ‘we are seized with our issues as the general membership of the party which has nothing to do with you, I do not even want to hear about your views about it,’ I do not even talk to him about it because it is our issue. We are now in the process of fulfilling our issue and desire as Zimbabweans, we now need to be united because it’s us who have expressed this desire,” he added.

Zanu-PF Urged to Start Mobilising for Referendum

Ziyambi called on Zanu-PF members to begin mobilising citizens to support constitutional amendments when the matter goes to a referendum. He encouraged members to start campaigning immediately.

“Once we start the programme and it goes through Parliament to amend the Constitution to fulfil our objective, once it comes back to the people during the Referendum, starting today let’s mobilise people telling them that Zimbabweans want President Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030. This is our desire as Zanu PF,” he said.