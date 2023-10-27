ZNS CLINCHES JOINT VENTURE DEAL WITH US FIRM TO WORK ON 5,000 KILOMETRE ROAD NETWORK

Zambia National Service (ZNS) has entered into a joint venture agreement with Landlock Natural Paving Incorporated of the United States of America to construct, rehabilitate and upgrade 5,000 kilometres (km) of township and feeder roads across the country at a cost of US$725 million and to be undertaken over a period of five years.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Lusaka yesterday, the Honorable Minister of Defence, Mr Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma said the project scheduled to commence after the onset of the rains is in line with rural road connectivity programmes being spearheaded by the Road Development Agency (RDA).

Mr Lufuma disclosed that the joint venture will result in the creation of jobs for the Zambian people countrywide, reduce travel time for citizens as well as improve service delivery of goods and services.

“During the implementation of this milestone project, the Government is confident that many Zambian companies will be sub-contracted. This entails that there will be employment opportunities created and locals will also be expected to participate in the delivery of various goods and services arising from the demand generated by this partnership,” the Minister said.

He said the partnership will also provide cost effective road construction solutions which will see significant reduction in the cost of constructing roads while quality and durability will be enhanced as a result of technology that will be employed.

Mr Lufuma added that his Ministry will ensure that the joint venture achieves its aim which is to foster social and economic development of the road infrastructure.

The Minister also indicated that the partnership will also lead to technology transfer which he hoped will result in improved capacity and efficiency for ZNS in the construction of roads.

“From time and again the President of Zambia and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force has reiterated the need for the Defence Wings to participate in economic activities during peace time so that they can add value to the development of the nation,” the Minister said.

He added, “This partnership between ZNS and Landlock is therefore a clear testimony towards the actualization of the President’s directive”.

Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary, Mr Norman Chipakupaku who signed the joint venture on behalf of the Service, emphasized the need to have the project deliver value for money, cost effectiveness and timeliness.

And US Ambassador, His Excellency Mr Micheal Gonzales has expressed confidence that the project once implemented will see tangible and meaningful road infrastructure that will connect Zambian communities.

Mr Gonzales said the partnership between a US firm and ZNS was a demonstration of the sound bilateral ties existing between Zambia and the United States.

“Most importantly, the technology being employed by Landlock will only cost Zambia one sixth of the standard cost per kilomentre but last longer,” he said.

And speaking to journalists after the signing ceremony, RDA Director and Chief Executive Officer Engineer Grace Mutembo said the Agency currently had a feeder road network of 15,000 km.

“We have started working on a stretch of 4,000 km and with this agreement bringing on board 5,000 km, we are talking about 9,000 km of feeder roads now under facelift,” Ms Mutembo said.

She said the technology Landlock promises to bring was advanced and would extend the lifespan of the infrastructure once commissioned.

Meanwhile ZNS Chief of Marketing and Public Relations, Colonel Mulenga Nyone disclosed that the Joint venture will see the lifespan of feeder roads extended from the current 3-5 years to between 10-15 years.

