ZUCKERBERG AND CHAN: SCIENTISTS LAUGHED AT “CURE ALL DISEASES BY 2100” GOAL — NOW CALL THE TIMELINE “TOO CONSERVATIVE”





In a new clip from the No Priors podcast, Priscilla Chan recounted the early days of the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub initiative.



“Mark wanted to build an organization that could cure, prevent and manage all disease by the end of the century,” Chan said. “And we had a series of hilarious meetings with scientists like famous Nobel Prize winning scientists were just laughing at us.”



When pressed on whether that was literally their starting line, Chan clarified they never planned to do it alone.





“No no and to be clear we don’t think that we’re going to be the ones curing the diseases,” she said. “Our goal was always to build tools that can accelerate the whole scientific fields. That way the scientific field collectively could cure all the diseases.”





Mark Zuckerberg jumped in at the end: “I mean people thought that by the end of century was a stretch now I think it’s like too conservative.”



The couple has poured billions into Biohub with a heavy AI focus, arguing the original 2100 target now looks too slow.