Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini Files For Divorce From One Of His Wives, Offers R20,000 Monthly Support

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has taken the significant step of filing for divorce against one of his wives. This marks a historic moment, as it is the first time in over two centuries of Zulu history that a monarch has initiated a divorce.

Having ascended the throne in May 2021 after a contentious dispute with his brother, Prince Simakade Zulu, King Misuzulu, who is married to three wives, is seeking to end his marital relationship with one of them.



Details of the Divorce Filing By King Misizulu

The divorce petition, which was reportedly submitted discreetly to the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal, outlines the marriage breakdown. The documents, which have been reviewed by the African Times, provide an in-depth explanation from the King regarding the “irreparable collapse” of the union.



The King mentioned that the marriage had faced numerous challenges, and despite multiple attempts to reconcile, the relationship ultimately ended. He noted that they had lived apart for over a year before the divorce proceedings.

Historic Context: The Zulu King’s Divorce

This event holds particular significance as it marks the first instance in the 209-year history of the Zulu monarchy where a king has divorced his wife. This event is being closely watched as it may set a precedent for future royal decisions.

In the filing, the King stated that the marriage had deteriorated to a point where reconciliation was no longer possible, with no viable future for restoring the relationship. He emphasized that the couple had not shared a home as husband and wife for a period exceeding a year before the divorce filing was made.

Financial Arrangement and Maintenance Proposal

As part of the divorce settlement, King Misuzulu has proposed a monthly maintenance allowance of R20,000 for his wife for one year following the finalization of the divorce. This provision is intended to support his wife as she navigates the post-divorce period.

In addition to the maintenance offer, the King mentioned that the couple had already divided their personal belongings and assets. He assured the court that no significant shared assets or liabilities would require further division.

The legal proceedings surrounding this divorce are handled by Donda Attorneys, based in Durban, representing King Misuzulu. On the other hand, the wife is represented by Cavanagh and Richards Attorneys.

Given the sensitivity of the matter, particularly about the family’s privacy, details regarding the wife’s identity have been withheld.