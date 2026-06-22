Zulu King rejects xenophoia

👑 THE MOST POWERFUL KING IN AFRICA, KING MISUZULU KA ZWELITHINI, CALLS FOR PEACE, UNITY AND RESPECT FOR IMMIGRANTS IN SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦



AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has urged South Africans to reject violence and hatred against immigrants, calling instead for unity, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among all communities.





Speaking at a public event in KwaZulu-Natal, the Zulu monarch said people should remember that nations and communities often depend on one another and that immigrants contribute to society in different ways. He encouraged citizens to address challenges through dialogue and lawful processes rather than conflict.





His comments come at a time when debates around illegal immigration, border security and anti-immigration protests continue to dominate national discussions across South Africa.





The King’s remarks have sparked widespread debate online, with some supporting his message of unity while others argue that tougher action is needed against illegal immigration.





💬 Do you agree with King Misuzulu’s call for unity and respect, or should South Africa take a different approach to immigration?