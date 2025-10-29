12 European tourists were killed after a Kenyan Safari plane crashed. The devastating incident has sent shockwaves through the international tourism community and cast a pall over the nation’s safari industry. Mombasa Air Safari Limited, the operator of the flight, confirmed the catastrophic loss in an official statement, plunging the families of the victims into mourning.

12 European Tourists Killed In Kenyan Safari Plane Crash

The ill-fated aircraft, identified with registration 5Y-CCA, was undertaking a scheduled service from the coastal paradise of Diani, a favourite for sun-seeking tourists, to the exclusive Kichwa Tembo resort nestled within the world-renowned Maasai Mara National Game Park.

This scenic flight, which should have offered breathtaking aerial views of the Kenyan landscape, ended in disaster on the morning of 28th October 2025. The airline swiftly moved to confirm the worst fears, stating, “Sadly, there are no survivors.” The confirmation marked a grim end to search and rescue efforts, with the focus shifting to the arduous task of recovery and investigation.

International Mourning as Victims Are Identified

The human cost of the crash is both profound and international. The passenger manifest revealed a heartbreaking tally of lives cut short. Among the ten passengers were eight Hungarians and two Germans, all presumably embarking on a long-awaited African adventure. They were accompanied by two dedicated Kenyan crew members, whose lives were also tragically lost.

The airline, expressing its profound regret, has made immediate priority supporting the grieving families from across the globe. A spokesperson for the airline stated,

“Our immediate focus is on supporting the affected families, for whom a dedicated Family Assistance Team has been established.”

Investigation Launched Amidst Heartbreak

As the dust settles on the crash site, the difficult question of ‘why’ now hangs in the air. Kenyan authorities have launched a full-scale investigation to determine the precise cause of the accident. Mombasa Air Safari Limited has pledged its complete cooperation with the official inquiry, promising transparency in the process. While the technical investigation gets underway, the airline’s emergency response team is actively managing the logistical and compassionate response to one of the darkest days in its operational history.