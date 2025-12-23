154,373 candidates failed the Primary examination and therefore shall not proceed to Form I, says Education Minister Syakalima

‘GRADE 7, 9 RESULTS SHOW IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, ZERO LEAKAGES RECORDED’

‎By Prisca Bwalya

‎The Ministry of Education has released the 2025 Grade Seven and Grade Nine examination results, recording pass rates of 71.36 percent and 72.25 percent respectively.



‎

‎Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima said the timely release of results will enable parents and guardians to adequately prepare learners for the 2026 academic year.

‎At Grade Seven level, 587,471 candidates registered for the 2025 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) and Junior Secondary School Leaving Examination (JSSLE) representing an 8.17 percent increase from 2024.



‎

‎Of these, 538,824 candidates representing 91.72 percent sat for the examination, while 48,647 candidates representing 8.26 percent were absent, showing an improvement from 9.44 percent absenteeism recorded the previous year.



‎

‎At Junior Secondary level, 303,674 candidates entered the 2025 JSSLE, reflecting a 6.59 percent decrease from 2024. Of these, 285,634 candidates, representing 94.06 percent sat for the examinations, while 18,011 candidates representing 5.94 percent were absent.

‎

‎He said performance at Grade Nine showed marked improvement, with 206,357 candidates representing 72.25 percent obtaining certificates, up from 55.89 percent in 2024, an increase of 16.36 percentage points.

‎A further 72,321 candidates representing 25.32 percent obtained statements, while 6,956 candidates representing 2.44 percent failed.

‎



‎” Certificate attainment was almost equal by gender, with 72.30 percent of boys and 72.20 percent of girls qualifying.

‎The grade ten progression rate for 2025 stands at 72.25 percent, compared to 55.89 percent in 2024, ” he said.

‎

‎The Minister attributed this improvement to the Government’s decision to abolish automatic progression and strengthen learner competencies.



‎

‎Mr. Syakalima also confirmed that no examination paper leakages were recorded during the 2025 examination cycle.

‎

‎ However, during the JSSLE, he said, 92 individual candidates and one examination centre were flagged for suspected malpractice, and their results have been withheld pending investigations by the Examinations Council of Zambia.



‎

‎He further announced that Form one and Grade ten classes will open on Monday, 12 January 2026, with a two-week grace period ending on 23 January 2026.

To access grade 7 and 9 exam results , simply text Exam Number SPACE year SPACE grade e.g (1234567890 2025 G9) to 8383 at a cost of only K4.18.

On ZAMTEL

Note : Results Are Not Available On Airtel But Can Be Accessed On MTN.