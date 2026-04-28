Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse, seeks rapid Hormuz reopening -Trump

President Donald Trump said Iran has informed the United States it’s “in a ‘State of Collapse,’” insisting Tehran wants the Strait of Hormuz open as “they try to figure out their leadership.”

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse.’ They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!),” he said in a post on Truth Social Tuesday morning.

The president signaled Monday he was unlikely to accept Iran’s latest proposal to end the conflict after Tehran proposed a plan that would reopen the strait while leaving questions about its nuclear program for later negotiations.