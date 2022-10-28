2 SUSPECTED ABDUCTORS OF 13 GIRLS FORMALLY CHARGED AND ARRESTED

By Chileshe Mwango

Police in Lusaka have formally charged and arrested the two suspected abductors of mobile money operator Pamela Chisumpa and 12 other girls.

Confirming the development to journalists in Lusaka today, Deputy Zambia Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale said the two identified as James Mulenga and Mathews Sikaonga both aged 22 have been charged with aggravated robbery, abduction, rape and assault.

Last month, police retrieved 13 girls who included Pamela Chisumpa, a mobile money operator from a house in Lusaka’s Chalala area.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwale has disclosed that Lusaka journalist Sylvester Kaumba who is accused of sodomizing a man with Down syndrome and a bottle picker at a named bar in Lusaka has today turned himself to police.

Mr. Mwale has disclosed that a warn and caution statement has been recorded from Mr. Kaumba and is currently detained in police custody.

PHOENIX NEWS