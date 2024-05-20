Edgar Lungu should be treated as a danger to Society hence a House arrest could be appropriate at the moment

IMPLEMENTORS TEAM ‘S OPINION!!!

Lusaka – 19th May, 2024.

2026 KUTALI – LUNGU.

… Sometimes a baby can be born before 9 months. I’m a snake and I fear no one as he campaigns at his branch ( Dunamis Miracles Church ).

Since Zambia ‘s Independence, we haven’t been subjected to a foolish former Head of State like Mr. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU! We have written many publications about him with the recent one tagging him as a ” SINONO” who wants to come back home so as to consume us. The man is indeed a snake and should never be tolerated in any room because he is poisonous!

In today’s address at a PF aligned Church , Dunamis Miracles, Mr. Lungu ‘s bitterness has shocked the World. His intentions about President Hichilema and the UPND New Dawn Administration have been made clear, ” He wants to overthrow the Government.” However, we don’t understand which means he wants to use hence we call for the serious analysis of his bitter Words which do not build the Nation.

HIS WORDS AT A PF ALIGNED CHURCH:

” 2026 is far, sometimes a baby can be born before 9 months.

I’m a snake and I fear no one.”

The above Words are pregnant with several interpretations hence we are at liberty this evening to interpret them in our understanding .

OUR VIEW:

A ). Lungu knows where his defense is. He has support from some of those he left in the key governance institutions.

Possibly, these are pretenders who are frustrating the efforts of President HH and the UPND New Dawn Administration.

B ).Mr. Lungu is a ” SINONO,” he understands very well that he can’t be voted back if he were to stand in 2026, but his aim is to cause confusion and frustrate the efforts of President HH and the UPND New Dawn Administration.

C ). Mr. Lungu has never loved President HH. All those who understand his history may agree with us hence the man has not accepted him as a President. In all his actions, he is trying to test his actions so as to cry the victim when action is taken against him.

WAY FORWARD:

1 .President HH and the Government shouldn’t take Mr. Lungu lightly , but should take him as a bitter politician who should be dealt with politically.

The Government is too big to fail to handle such a finished politician.

2 .If the UPND New Dawn Administration fails to clean the System by the end of this year then we should be prepared to see more drama next year. Mr. Lungu is a snake that’s ready to poison the Nation with the help of the surrogates in the system.

3. Mr. Lungu should be treated as a danger to Society hence a House arrest could be appropriate at the moment.

We shall not sit and fold our arms while watching a finished politician that was defeated 3 years ago, chased from home by Zambians attempting to come back home while inciting violence and treasonous actions against the innocent Head of State. It’s high time the Minister of Home Affairs moved from words to ACTION against the Snake in our lovely Country.

Ours is to analyse, advise and recommend for implementation without fear or favour.

Implementors Analysis Crew..