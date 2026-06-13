DEBT SWAP FOR CIVIL SERVANTS IS COMING – MUNDUBILE.



KITWE………Saturday, June 13, 2026.



National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) Presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has pledged to introduce a debt swap programme for civil servants in a bid to help ease financial pressure facing public workers.





Mr Mundubile said many civil servants are struggling under growing debt burdens and need urgent support to improve their livelihoods.





He was speaking during the launch of the NRPUP campaign ahead of the August 13 elections at a Mega rally held at Kitwe Playing Fields on the Copperbelt.





The event which attracted thousands of supporters seeking change of government was also attended by his running mate Makebi Zulu and other well-known leaders under the banner of the dynamic Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance.





Mr Mundubile said the incoming government will implement policies aimed at reducing financial hardship while improving working conditions for public sector employees.





He said his administration will address long-standing concerns affecting teachers such as delayed confirmations and upgrades which have remained unresolved for too long.



“Civil servants you are struggling with debt. And this debt is not because you want to have it. You should know that we will implement the debt swap policy to help the civil servants. We know that civil servants especially the school teachers, you have stayed without being upgraded and promoted, we will come and ensure that you are upgraded. We will make sure that the confirmation that have been pending for a long time will be confirmed,” he said.





Meanwhile, NRPUP running mate Makebi Zulu said the decision to launch the campaign on the Copperbelt reflected the region’s historic role in Zambia’s economic development.





Mr Zulu said it is unfortunate that many residents of host mining communities continue to face poverty despite the area’s vast mineral wealth.



He said the alliance is therefore committed to ensuring that local people benefit more from national resources.





He said the alliance’s campaign symbol the “lantern” represents a brighter future for struggling communities.



“When we opened the bag, we removed the lamp. The lamp gives hope, the miners, contractors and Jerabo have suffered in darkness. This darkness that is there, we need to bring in light. They have given contracts to foreign owned companies.

The youths and farmers are suffering. They should not lie to you that we will remove student meal allowances, we want to assure Students that we will increase the meal allowances. We also want the civil servants to feel relieved that they are working not the division which is currently there,” he said.