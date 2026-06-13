MUNDUBILE PROMISES 2ND INDEPENDENCE, STIRS HOPE FOR MAJORITY SUFFERING ZAMBIANS AFTER AUGUST 13 AT A KITWE MAMMOTH RALLY





Multitudes of citizens from across the Copperbelt this afternoon descended upon Kitwe’s KPF Grounds to witness the NRPUP campaign launch where the Tonse Alliance Presidential candidate Brian Mundubile promised to address their sufferings, restore hope and dignity after the August 13 elections.





Before speaking, Mundubile acknowledged the Lordship of Jesus Christ, knelt down and requested his running mate Makebi Zulu to pray for him.





The campaign remembered the unburied former six Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu by observing a moment of silence..





Mundubile later addressed the multitudes and started by praisimg the defence and security forces for their commendable commitment to serving Zambia on today’s defence forces day.





Mundubile promised hope to Jerabos, miners, retirees, marketeers, street vendors, civil servants and the youths. He assured them of addressing their hardships after change of government on August 13.





He reminded Zambians about the importance of freedoms, human rights. He accused the UPND of suppressing citizens through Cybercrimes laws.





He promised to review Cybercrime laws after August 13 and ensure that citizens can express themselves freely without fear.



To the small scale miners, Mundubile promised to hand back Senseli mine and all the mining dump sites where they were chased from, stressing that all mining dumpsites belongs to the Zambian youths.





“Jerabos you are my children and I don’t want anyone playing with your welfare,” Mundubile promised.



He assured mining investors of green field investments and not to be competing with unemployed small scale miners popularly known as Jerabos.





Mundubile assured local contractors and mine suppliers of incentivising them by raising the content suppliers threshold from 5 percent to 50 percent of all businesses transacted by mining companies.



He promised to increase the meal allowances for students and assured beneficiaries of the social cash transfer of continued benefits.





Mundubile also promised to implement debt swap for civil servants to alleviate their sufferings.



And speaking earlier, Makebi Zulu echoed the decision to launch the campaign from the Copperbelt because Zambia’s development started from the area, noting that residents of the mining towns are still suffering and living in abject poverty.





Zulu said the partnership of light, in reference to the lantern as a campaign symbol, is meant to bring development to the miners, contractors, youths and small scale miners.



He promised that the Tonse Alliance government would soon end disparities in the civil service and ensure equitable distribution of wealth.



By Staff Reporter

KBN TV