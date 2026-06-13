BILL 7 MP VICTIM IN MWINILUNGA REACTS TO HH NAME AND SHAME.



13th June,2026.



He writes….



A SAD DAY IN MY POLITICAL LIFE.



As per Lunda custom which im proud of, we dont over explain yourself when elders are insisting on something you know is not correct.





You keep quiet not that you are guilty, but it is a sign of reverence to those elders.



That is what i have been since that suspicious act occured.





In the wisdom of many the more we talk about this issue of voting, the more people begin thinking it was a ploy.





There must be something deep seated in this Bill 7 accusation.



My fellow Zambians, i dont feel guilty, those who know me at home and at parliament get shocked at every mention of this issue..





Is it not ironical that the person who was singing delimitation and development for Northwestern province could not vote for bill 7?





I chose peace, the president didnt want me to contest not even as an independent, i chose not to be sturbon. That is a great measure of loyalty to my president.





There were calls by the people of Mwinilunga for me to stand as an independent because the people in Northwestern province dont agree with the stance of the party. No matter the amount of madimbeka(lies) this issue of voting is a hot potato better burried.





I chose peace, respect, harmony as per Lunda values and culture.



The party asked me to be part of the presidential campaign i obliged again demonstrating my loyalty but look at what is going on. There is now no motivation for me to be part of the campaign.





Macheveli said when some one thinks you have no value, guard your integrity and move away.

No need to argue with them.





There is no argument that UPND has shamelessly used me to defend them against PF in Mwinilunga. Ask Hon Mwila( xSG), hon Malanji, Bukali and any PF stalwart. I really have apologies to make to my family and those who believed in me.





Why is it suspicious?



1) What the speaker announced is different from what is being said by the party.



2) The results have not been released because that is where the lies are accommodated.





3) Under what circumstances were the other five pardoned as there is no mention of them? People need to know who these dive are because this has become a governance issue not a political issue anymore. It involves a government arm.





4) Is it an offence to say interogate the system because as far as i know i voted yes in favour of the bill 7. Does that constitute disloyalty?



In 2020 Vice President at the time voted against her own bill by mistake. PF did not rise against her like UPND has against us. We were demonised by our own structures who were called all the way to come jeer at us and poured scorn at us.





My plea is that please dont obliterate my political career. We have different life time zones, i want to serve my people and Zambia in my little way.





Lastly, it has never been it shall never be a crime to remind those governing that you are forgetting us. That should not generate these levels of hatred being perpetuated by the party.





Whatever, my circumstances, Zambia, Northwestern province, my family, friends and above all God my creator still value me.





May God judge me harshly if there is any aota of truth about voting on bill 7. I request the church to pray about this so that we are healed.



Newton Samakayi- Former MP UPND.



Land Rover 109

Mwinilunga