Makebi Zulu  prays  for Alliance President Brian Mundubile at Kitwe rally

HE WHO KNEELS BEFORE GOD CAN STAND BEFORE ANY MAN



Kitwe | 13 June 2026 Zambia Political Watch



A powerful and symbolic moment unfolded on the Copperbelt when Tonse Pamodzi Alliance Vice President Makebi Zulu paused a charged political rally to pray for Alliance President Brian Mundubile.





In full view of supporters, incoming President Brian Mundubile knelt as incoming Vice President Makebi Zulu laid hands on him, offering a prayer for wisdom, strength and divine guidance as the alliance continues its political mobilisation across the country.





The crowd fell silent before erupting into applause, many describing the moment as one that transcended politics and reflected deep humility and faith.





For supporters, it was a reminder of scripture in James 4:10: “Humble yourselves before the Lord, and He will lift you up.”



It also echoed Philippians 4:6, which encourages believers to present every request to God through prayer and thanksgiving.





As the prayer continued, some in the crowd referenced Proverbs 3:5–6, which calls for trust in the Lord with all the heart and not leaning on human understanding.



When the prayer ended, the gathering broke into cheers, with supporters describing the act as a demonstration of servant leadership, unity, and dependence on God in leadership.





One supporter summed up the moment by paraphrasing 1 Samuel 2:30: “Those who honour God will be honoured.”



In a rally filled with political energy, speeches and mobilisation, it was the quiet act of prayer anchored in faith that left the strongest impression.