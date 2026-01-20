2025 GRADE  12 EXAM  RESULTS RELEASED

GRADE TWELVE RESULTS RELEASED



A total of 136,357 out of 194,069 candidates who sat for the 2025 Grade 12 Certificate Examinations have obtained full school certificates, representing a 70.26 percent pass rate.





Announcing the joint release of the 2025 Grade 12 School Certificate and Teacher Education Exam results in Lusaka this morning, Education Minister Douglas Syakalima said the results shows a slight increase of 2.07 percentage points from 68.19 percent obtained school certificates in 2024.





Mr. Syakalima also says a total of 54,771 candidates, representing 28.22 percent obtained statements, while 2,941 candidates, representing 1.52 percent failed the examination with absenteeism rate decreasing by 0.15 percentage points from 1.98 percent in 2024 to 1.83 percent in 2025.





And Mr. Syakalima says it is the first time that Zambia has crossed the 70 percent pass mark for school certificate.





Meanwhile, Mr. Syakalima has announced that a total of 588 candidates have qualified for the award of teachers diploma comprising of 159 candidates to graduate with the Early Childhood Education Teacher’s diploma, 239 with Primary teachers diploma and 190 to graduate with the Secondary teachers diploma.



#KwithuFM

HIGHLIGHTS:



TODAY, Minister of Education Hon. Douglas Syakalima announced the 2025 Grade 12 School Certificate and Teacher Education examination results, recording historic improvements in learner performance and reduced absenteeism.





✅ The School Certificate pass rate has risen to 70.26%, up from 68.19% in 2024 and 63.93% in 2020, marking the first time Zambia has surpassed the 70% pass rate despite increased enrolment under the free education policy.





✅ Of the 197,777 candidates, 136,434 obtained School Certificates, 54,771 received statements, and only 2,941 failed.



✅ Absenteeism declined to 1.83%, continuing a downward trend.





✅ Attributed the gains to sustained Government interventions, including teacher recruitment, improved monitoring, timely grants, provision of learning materials, and an expanded school feeding programme.





✅ In teacher education, performance remained strong across programmes. High clear-pass rates were recorded in the Early Childhood Education, Primary Teacher’s Diploma, and Secondary Teacher’s Diploma programmes, with relatively low failure rates.





✅ In total, 588 candidates qualified for the award of Teacher’s Diploma , 159 in Early Childhood Education, 239 in Primary Education, and 190 in Secondary Education, with graduations to be held later this year.





✅ Meanwhile, the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) is implementing measures to enhance the integrity and efficiency of examination processes.



Dr. Michael Chilala highlighted some initiatives which include:





i. Development of new examination systems aligned with the new curriculum framework, incorporating school-based assessments and summative assessments.





ii. Introduction of a new candidate registration system to improve data accuracy, requiring parental confirmation of registration details via SMS or email.





iii. Face capture for candidate authentication to verify identities and prevent cheating, with the captured image appearing on certificates.





iv. Continuation of General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations, with registration open until 6 March 2026.





v. Efforts to improve data integrity, including verification of birth dates to prevent duplicates; provision of a ‘best record’ (e.g., birth certificate) is currently optional but will be mandatory from 2027.



MIM

Grade 12 Exam Results are out. Simply text Exam Number SPACE year SPACE grade e.g (1234567890 2025 G9) to 8383 at a cost of only K4.18. The service is also available on MTN network.