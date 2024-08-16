2026 POLLS WILL BE A GRAND REMATCH, HH SHOULD PREPARE FOR LUNGU-MUSUKWA
WHEN Edgar Lungu insists that he will be on the ballot in 2026, it’s a grand rematch of the century, and HH must be prepared, says former mines minister Richard Musukwa.
Musukwa adds that Lungu will be on the ballot paper in 2026, whether President Hakainde Hichilema likes it or not.
And Musukwa says the UPND is a government of traitors, hypocrites and criminals engaged in grand corruption.
Speaking during a briefing attended by some opposition leaders, Thursday, Musukwa said the 2026 elections would be a grand rematch of the century.
“I have very little to say just to thank you presidents most sincerely for offering solidarity to the first family, his excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the wife and children, especially after this concerted barbaric attack from state agents which are sponsored by the government. I know most of you listened to what the president said when he was in Sinazongwe a couple of days ago, clearly you can see the President was directly agitating state agents such as DEC, ACC to continue the barbaric attack on the former president and the former government, which is very unfortunate,” he said.
“I want to state very clearly that President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND are in the political scene and they must be able to ensure that they play the game. When Edgar Lungu insists that he will be on the ballot in 2026, it is a grand rematch of a century, and he must be prepared. He must not use state agents to intimidate political opponents. If you won with 2.8 million, why are you scared of who is saying alebwelelapo? You won the election, if you legitimately won the election, there is what they call a rematch.
What is wrong with Edgar Lungu exercising his political right to ensure he stands in the 2026 elections? If you are a democrat, you must ensure you give political space to your political opponents”.
Musukwa charged that the UPND is a government of criminals.
“This country is for all of us, this country will not be mortgaged to the highest bidder who wants to control everything at the helm of political opponents. The Zambian people voted for UPND to look at the cost of living, to reduce the fuel as the good promises were. That is what Zambians are looking for, not this pettiness that we are seeing where you want to start following [people] for obvious reasons, political persuasion. Did anyone follow Hakainde Hichilema about the construction of his Community House? This is a government where we have seen grand corruption, in all sectors there is grand corruption,” he said.
“In order to cover their grand corruption, they continue to want to postulate that the former government and ministers were involved in these illicit activities. I think the Zambian people are there to see that this is a government of traitors, hypocrites, criminals, corrupt, experienced corrupt people who are skilled in ensuring that they deprive the Zambian people and its economy. Someone was saying this is privatization reloaded”.
Musukwa said the PF stood in solidarity with Lungu and his family.
“We have seen how police, DEC, ACC and all governance institutions, how they have been infiltrated by political cadres. I want to ask the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Hakainde Hichilema, when you ask for democracy, it is not just for you, it is for everybody. President Edgar Lungu will be on the ballot in 2026 whether you like it or not. You are not the alpha and omega of Zambia, you are not in charge of Zambia’s history. It should not be an offence to have served in Edgar Lungu’s government, us as the Patriotic Front we stand with the first family, and we stand with Tasila Lungu. The use of state apparatus such as DEC, ACC, police and other agencies to intimidate and harass the former president will not be condoned by the people of Zambia,” said Musukwa.
Meanwhile, Christian Democratic Party president Danny Pule urged government to subsidise mealie meal.
“It is our concern that the government is failing to address the high cost of living. People are suffering! Things have become harder. Government should subsidise mealie meal, it can be done. I speak as someone who was in-charge of the national budget as deputy minister of finance in the 90s, during the (Fredrick) Chiluba government, I know how it can be done,” said Pule.
(Diggers)
Effect we have already voted 2026 hh
Lungu Will NEVER be on the ballot 2026 for he must explain the following deaths and he is not involved. President Sata. How could they refuse him drip and send Kaseba to India and decide to fly to London without Kaseba uwakutensha umlwele; and mid air the death of President Sata was announced. This is fishy! investigations MUST start NOW. Also Chief Justice over written judgement and it is saddening that no Lawyer is asking for the written judgement to be presented in court if Lungu was allowed to stand.
But these PF wolves are just too much, Very irritating. Now I understand how barbaric their time in government was because their Edgar Changwa Lungu was the one who was allowing everything that used to happen (now) because it is very clear and to conclude based on what they always say. But the difference between Lungu and his CULT PF agents engaged in evil acts is that HH Musungu but are still on DUNUNA REVERSE; they think even HH can do the same. NO! AWEEEE. HH is far much above that. HH is too big and can’t fit in these filthy activities. Patali saaana
Moreover, you can continue backing it’s normal and okay because even dogs do the same but little do they know that their power is limited. If the Constitutional Court rules that Lungu has been sworn, two times as stated in the Constitution of Zambia then the man is automatically out of the race. And if it is found that he abrogated the Constitution by not handing over power to the Speaker of the National Assembly during the 2016 presidential election petition then the man will be guilty of Constitution coup.
So the Constitutional Court is yet to determine that and it is not the usual threats to the judges like he did last time in Solwezi threatening judges NO. That error is gone now is to follow the law.
So your Mr. Snake is at cross roads.
1. In PF there’s Miles Sampa as Party president
2. In UKWA bag also there things that need this same position -the things
that are called presidents of their small parties that will need to endorse Lungu if they want this corrupt and murderer to be their, it has to be decided and agreed.
3. This group need to be registered.
4. May be the UMODZ KUM’MAWA Chanida Ngwiras party in the making can adopt the murderer ECL
but what we haven’t forgotten some of us is,
1. The blood of innocent citizens whom he killed who included Nsama Nsama, Lawrence Banda, Mapenzi Chiwulo, Joseph Kaunda and others. No more shading and killings again.
2. The many people whom he killed during gassing.no more of such again
3. The insults, hooliganism, the KAMUGODI, and pangas. No more of these again.
4. The freezing of employment ànd wage Freese
5. The regionalism and tribalism. Which he spearheading using his agents, Chishimba Kambwili, Kapyanga, Munir Zulu and others
6. Corruption by himself and his group of PF cadres, PF civil servants and others. These things are still very flesh and always ringing in our ears. No more repeat of these agree things again. By the grace of God we will win and maintain HH as PRESIDENT of the Republic of Zambia.
While dreamers will always be dreaming