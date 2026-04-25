Suspicion and Succession: Questions Mount Over Lungu’s Death and Malukula’s Rapid Power Bid, Coincidence??🤔😳

The first thing new recruits at the FBI are taught is that there is no such thing as coincidence. When something doesn’t add up, the instinct may be to dismiss it—but investigators are trained to look closer, not look away.





In this case, questions continue to surround the circumstances following the death of former President Edgar Lungu. Malukula has restricted access to the body and has not publicly disclosed details about the cause of death. At the same time, he moved quickly to announce his intention to run for president—despite the late former leader’s well-known desire to return to office, even after a Constitutional Court ruling deemed him ineligible.





His actions since then have raised further scrutiny. He has actively campaigned against allowing the Zambian government to accord the former president a state burial, offering reasons that many observers find unclear. Additionally, he has been engaged in legal battles, including a case in South Africa that was dismissed after key documents were not filed in time.





These developments have led some to question the sequence of events—particularly the speed of his political declaration following Lungu’s death and the subsequent support he has received within party structures.