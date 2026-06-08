Vote for me to emerge from third position in 2021 – Kalaba … buys UCZ choir CD at K10,000





By Mubanga Mubanga in Serenje



Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba says people should vote for him, so that he comes out better than number three in 2021.





And Kalaba has bought a UCZ musical choir CD at K10,000.



Speaking at United Church of Zambia (UCZ) St Paul congregation singing competition in Serenje yesterday where he was the guest of honor, Kalaba said by the mercy of God he managed to be number three after President Hakainde Hichilema, and then incumbent president Edgar Lungu in the 2021 general elections.





“I was telling the Reverend that my wife Irene grew up in UCZ. She was in the Girls Brigade. It was just me who confused her. Maybe, since l have come.”



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kalaba-buys-ucz-choir-cd-at-k10000/