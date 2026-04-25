PF MPs, Councillors Defect to UPND



Four Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament have defected to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





Three of the lawmakers are from Luapula Province, while one hails from the Copperbelt Province. In addition, more than 60 councillors and council chairpersons—including independents from Luapula—have also joined the UPND.





The defectors were officially received at a colourful ceremony held in Mansa, attended by President Hakainde Hichilema and party supporters.



The Members of Parliament who have crossed over are Allen Banda (Chimwemwe), Leevat Chibombwe (Bahati), Simon Mwale (Nchelenge), and Cliff Mpundu (Chembe).





Addressing the gathering, President Hichilema reaffirmed the UPND’s commitment to the people of Luapula Province, noting that campaigning in the region had been challenging during his time in opposition due to political violence.





He emphasized that Zambians are peace-loving and desire meaningful development, dismissing claims that Luapula has already experienced significant progress





Speaking at the same event, Allen Banda credited President Hichilema with reopening previously closed mines, while Leevat Chibombwe pointed to ongoing development in Mansa driven by UPND policies





Simon Mwale dismissed suggestions of a “wind of change,” and Cliff Mpundu expressed gratitude to the President for delivering development to the people.





Milenge Council Chairperson Clement Mwila declared that Luapula Province is now emerging as a stronghold for the UPND.