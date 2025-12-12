22 year old Kenyan climate activist, sets world record after hugging a tree for 72 hours





By: TRT Afrika



Kenyan climate activist Truphena Muthoni has set a new world record after hugging a tree for 72 consecutive hours in Nyeri County, completing the feat on Thursday in a campaign aimed at promoting indigenous tree protection and mental wellness.



The 22-year-old began the challenge on Monday, seeking to surpass her earlier 48-hour record.



Local officials and community groups monitored the event throughout the three days, with residents streaming in to witness the attempt as Muthoni remained wrapped around the trunk of the tree even when it rained.



Her effort quickly gained national attention, with conservation organisations praising the symbolism of using an endurance challenge to draw focus to Kenya’s threatened indigenous species.