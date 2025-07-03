3 Doctors from Zambia Demand to See the Body of Edgar Lungu

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

3 Doctors from Zambia Demand to See the Body of ECL



Contraversy and mystery has continued to plague the remains of the late President Edgar Lungu.





Zambian authorities on Wednesday, 2nd July 2025 violated terms of the South African High Court Order when they sent 3 medical doctors to access the body of Zambia Sixth President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Alert hospital officials immediately informed the ECL family of the presence of the three (3) doctors from Zambia.



The doctors identified themselves and stated that they were at the hospital seeking to access and view the body of the late President.





The 3 doctors were accompanied by a person that appeared to be a either a traditional leader or traditional healer.



This action is totally against the orders of the Gauteng Court (Pretoria Division) that ruled that;





..Only the First to Seventh Respondents (Mama Esther Lungu, Family and Spokesperson) are permited to visit and to inspect and/or allow further individuals to visit and to inspect the body of the late President.





The delegation was advised to return with a member of the Edgar Lungu family if they were to be granted permission.



This is the second time this has happened.



0n Monday 9th June 2025, five days after the demise of President Edgar Lungua combined team of security and pathologist turned up at the Pretoria hospital and sought to secure and collect the remains of the body.





Below is the Court Order.



Gauteng Court Secures and Restricts Remains of Zambia’s Sixth President



(In the High Court of South Africa (Gauteng Division -Pretoria)



…Only the First to Seventh Respondents (Mama Esther Lungu, Family and Spokesperson) are permited to visit and to inspect and/or allow further individuals to visit and to inspect the body of the late President.





