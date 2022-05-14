SHUT DOWN MUNDA WANGA AND RELOCATE THE ANIMALS, A WILDLIFE CONSERVATIONIST HAS SAID

A Wildlife Conservationist who has been voluntarily helping the new Cub at Chilanga’s Munda Wanga Environmental Park Bruce Woods has uttered a cry of dismay after the death of a nine year old lioness which he believes it was starved to death.

In his write-up shared on a Conventional National Park Whatsapp group this morning, Mr. Woods said the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) must be held accountable for their lack of competence.

He has since called for the immediate shut down of Munda Wanga Environmental Park.

The Wildlife Conservationist who seem to be more concerned about the welfare of animals further revealed that there is high levels of animal cruelty at Munda Wanga Environmental Park.

He believes the situation at Munda wanga is bad and has extended an olive branch by suggesting that a decision be made so that the animals are either relocated to a new place with different management or at least Munda Wanga be privatized again.

Munda Wanga Environmental Park is a NATURAL park which houses a botanical garden, a wildlife sanctuary and a fossil site.

The Park was originally created as a private Botanical Garden in 1950.

And today it is a popular Environmental Park consisting of a Wildlife Sanctuary, Botanical Gardens, Environmental Education Centre and a Recreational Village.

It hosts about 50,000 school children every year to teach them on environmental, climate change and conservation issues.

And below was Bruce Woods’ write-up;

CHANGE IS NEEDED!!

I’M DONE..

And to be honest, i don’t actually care about the repercussions I’ll face for EXPOSING this HORRIFIC photo.

Tired of trying to help wildlife in Zambia and getting blocked by DNPW.

MOU’s lost, Poroposals lost, Permit applications LOST…

WHAT IS THE POINT OF TRYING TO HELP ANYMORE…

I’ve sacrificed enough.. I’m DONE!!

TIRED of speaking out and getting ostracised for it.

WAIT FOR IT….

WEDNESDAY 27 APRIL 2022.

After going to Mkushi for 2 months I come back and the Lioness that we tried to SAVE was DEAD!

STARVED TO DEATH IN HER NIGHT ROOM!!!!

MUNDA WANGA NEEDS TO BE SHUT DOWN

And DNPW needs to be held accountable for their lack of competence….

MUNDA WANGA is across the road from DNPW H.Q. yet look at the state of it…

Give me land somewhere and let’s relocate these animals to a proper sanctuary.