50 Cent Thinks There Are Too Many Hyper-Sexualized Female Rappers

50 Cent has weighed in on today’s mainstream female rappers, suggesting there’s a lack of balance when it comes to substance versus sex appeal.

During an interview with comedian and radio personality Michael Perry, the G-Unit boss was asked about his favorite women MCs and didn’t hesistate to speak his mind about Hip Hop’s current crop of leading ladies.

“I just want somebody to break [through] that is not trying to sell some box,” he admitted with a smirk. “I just need one!”

He even claimed that the increasing dominance of hyper-sexualized rap music “might be damaging female culture. Seriously.”

Fif acknowledged that he, too, was guilty of making raunchy records in his heyday, but argued there’s one major difference between what he was doing then and what female rappers are doing today.

“I was doing ‘Candy Shop’ and ‘Magic Stick,’ like metaphors for sexual experiences. They are flat-out saying the experience in the music now,” he said.

Hip Hop has seen a surge in sex-positive female rappers in recent years, from Megan Thee Stallion and Latto to Ice Spice and Sexyy Red.

Established acts like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have also enjoyed continued success with their brand of sexually-charged music, topping the Billboard Hot 100 with “Super Freaky Girl” and “WAP,” respectively.

However, as fans were quick to remind 50 Cent on social media, artists like Doja Cat and the rapidly-rising Doechii have also broken through while taking a different approach to their music and identity.

50 isn’t the first rapper to levy such a critique, with fellow New Yorker Fabolous previously complaining that today’s female rappers were too one-dimensional.

“I love hearing female rappers talking some real shit,” he wrote on his Instagram Story last year. “Women are so strong. Have so many stories and perspectives that we need to hear in pure form.”

He continued: “No disrespect to any female rappers out there but I think there’s only one style of female rap/Hip Hop being promoted, programmed and looked at as successful now.”