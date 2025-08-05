6-Year-Old Black Boy, 1st Grader With Super High IQ Accepted into Mensa

Meet Taurian Collins, a 6-year-old boy from Monroe, Louisiana, who is making history after achieving acceptance into Mensa after overcoming early hearing challenges.Taurian, who was only a first-grader, has been accepted into Mensa, a group that celebrates individuals scoring in the top 2% on standardized tests.

Taurian’s journey to this achievement is extraordinary. His parents recall how he began reading at the age of 2, overcoming early hearing difficulties.

“He wasn’t really talking. I don’t think he was saying 10 words,” his mother, Jessica Collins, shared, according to Action News 5.

After consulting with doctors, Taurian underwent surgery to address his hearing issues, transforming his world from muffled sounds to clear speech and vibrant conversations.

Since then, Taurian hasn’t stopped impressing. His mom proudly shared a video of him easily reading sentences she wrote, showcasing his advanced skills.

Looking ahead, Taurian dreams big. He aspires to be both an NFL player and an astronaut, with plans to attend college early, aiming for Harvard by age 13.

“We’re going to do whatever we have to do to get him there,” his mother said.