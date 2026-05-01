GONZALES IS RIGHT, SAYS MUNDUBILE, CHANGE IS NIGH.



By Staff Reporter – May 1, 2026.



Presidential aspirant Hon. Brian Mundubile has thrown his full weight behind the farewell statement of outgoing U.S. Ambassador Michael Gonzales, who departs Lusaka this week with a scathing indictment of Zambia’s crippling graft.





Mundubile, who personally knows the Ambassador and respects him, says the fact that Gonzales “was at pains to remove diplomatic gloves, but that’s one thing I respect about him. He meant everything he said.”





Mundubile noted that Gonzales’ words mirror what opposition leaders have been saying for years.



“I hope Zambians can now understand what we have been saying about graft in the Ministry of Health in particular and government in general,” he said.





The ambassador’s farewell speech was laced with disgust at official inertia:



“Our calls go ignored, questions unanswered, meetings cancelled,” Gonzales lamented, adding that the government’s favourite response was a hollow “Noted. With thanks.”





Gonzales revealed that despite over $7 billion in U.S. health assistance since 2000, Zambia’s health system collapsed almost overnight when funding was paused. He cried before the world when announcing a $50 million cut in U.S. health assistance, saying he could no longer stand by while medicines were systematically stolen.





“One year later, not a single notable person has been arrested…not a single notable prosecution has even begun,” he said.



Mundubile echoed this frustration: “What Ambassador Gonzales has revealed outside diplomatic walls is what some of us have been saying openly. He speaks for many Zambians.”





The envoy also condemned $4 billion in illicit cash flows to East Asia every year, money that could have funded hospitals and schools. He blasted AVIC, noting even China convicted its chairman for corruption, yet Zambia rewarded the company with a $650 million road contract subsidized by pensioners’ money.





“The rhetoric of ‘no sacred cows’ is rubbish,” Gonzales said, “when only opponents are arrested.” Mundubile warned that this indictment must be heeded not only by Zambians but by the EU, SADC, and AU: “Bravo Michael, go well. But let Africa hear this warning against graft. If we ignore it, we risk losing our nations to theft.”





Quoting scripture, Mundubile added: “By justice a king gives a country stability, but those greedy for bribes tear it down” (Proverbs 29:4).



He said Gonzales’ tears for the poor prove that corruption robs the most vulnerable.





“Time to act is now before the nation is stolen,” Mundubile declared.



As Gonzales himself said, “Hope is not a strategy.” Mundubile concluded: “The ambassador spoke for millions. The disgust he expressed is shared by Zambians. The love is lost. Now is the time to act.”