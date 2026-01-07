7 EUROPEAN NATIONS BACK DENMARK ON GREENLAND AFTER TRUMP ADVISOR REFUSES TO RULE OUT MILITARY ACTION





France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, UK, and Denmark issued joint statement today affirming Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland. Response to Trump administration rhetoric suggesting U.S. control.





Stephen Miller, Trump’s homeland security adviser, refused to rule out military action. Called Greenland a “colony that should join the U.S. for Arctic security.”





His wife Katie posted image of Greenland in U.S. flag colors. Caption: “SOON.”



That’s not diplomacy. That’s a threat with graphic design.





Denmark and Greenland rejected U.S. overtures. Cited 1951 U.S. defense pact and UN principles. Translation: We already have agreement, you already have Thule Air Base, back off.





European coalition forming tells you how seriously they’re taking this. Seven nations don’t issue joint sovereignty statement over abstract threat. They do it when threat becomes concrete.





Timeline context:



Trump tried buying Greenland 2019, got told no.



January 3, 2026: Trump invades Venezuela with 150 aircraft, captures president from fortified compound.





January 6, 2026: Miller refuses to rule out military action on Greenland, wife posts “SOON” with U.S. flag colors.





Europe watching Trump demonstrate he’ll actually use force for territorial objectives. Now he’s eyeing their ally’s territory. They’re forming defensive coalition.





But here’s the problem. Joint statements don’t stop 150-aircraft operations planned over five months with embedded CIA teams





Venezuela’s government also rejected U.S. pressure. Issued statements about sovereignty. Called invasion “kidnapping.”





Didn’t matter. Maduro’s blindfolded on USS Iwo Jima.



Source: Reuters. AA