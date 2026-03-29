70-year-old Saudi Man marries 20-years-old woman, gifts her a Rolls-Royce and 5 kg of gold

In Islam and most Arab states, it’s very common for an older man to marry a younger woman, it’s almost like a tradition.

A marriage in the Arab community at Saudi Arabia has sparked massive reactions and conversations.

In a viral video, an old man is seen getting married to a much younger woman.

According to reports, the man is 70-years old while the woman is just 20 years old. Some other sources even claim she is 19 years.

The man also gifted his new bride a brand new Rolls Royce and 5kg of pure gold in a showcase of luxury.

It is believed that the young woman is just another “collection” is the old man’s fleet of wives.

The wedding has gone viral and thrown social media into two parts, with one side supporting and another criticising.