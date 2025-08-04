A Dignified Send-Off for Zambia’s Sixth Republican President

The debate surrounding the final resting place of Zambia’s Sixth Republican President, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL), has captured national attention. As discussions continue, one truth must stand above all — the late President ECL was not just a family man, but a Head of State who faithfully served the people of Zambia.





The dignity and honour that comes with such an office must not be stripped by confusion or emotion. President Lungu’s legacy, service, and leadership deserve to be honoured on Zambian soil — the land he led, loved, and protected.





In a moment that left the courtroom uneasy, one question threw the family’s lawyer into visible discomfort: “Did President Lungu ever state that he did not want to be buried in Zambia?” That question was met with hesitation, struggle, and silence — because the answer is clear: there is no public record or proof that ECL wished to be buried elsewhere.





This silence speaks volumes. The Office of the Sixth Republican President is a national institution. Therefore, the burial of President Lungu is not just a family affair — it is a matter of national identity, heritage, and honour.





We must all rise above differences and rally around a dignified send-off for our former Head of State. His final resting place must reflect his stature, legacy, and the love Zambians have for their leader.





Let us join president Hakainde Hichilema in honouring President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, not only in words, but in action — by bringing him home, and laying him to rest in the soil of the Republic he proudly served.





