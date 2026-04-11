A flaming Molotov cocktail hits OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s home as AI backlash hits the real world.





A 20 year old suspect was arrested after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman’s home, igniting a fire at the front gate. Police say he was later found at OpenAI headquarters threatening to burn it down.





The attack comes as anger builds over AI expansion pushed by Donald Trump, despite warnings about job loss, environmental catastrophe, and rising energy costs tied to massive data centers.





Stop AI condemned the violence: We do not condone any violence whatsoever… we continue to hope the AI industry stops the development of frontier AI systems in the interest of public safety and the preservation of humanity.