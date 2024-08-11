A GRIM REIGN, ZAMBIA’S UPND’S GOVERNANCE UNVEILED AFTER THREE YEARS- Chanoda Ngwira

By Chanoda Ngwira F

In the wake of three tumultuous years under the UPND administration in Zambia, the once-promising landscape of hope and progress seems to have withered under the weight of broken promises and shattered dreams. President Hakainde Hichilema, who pledged to uphold the rule of law, now finds himself presiding over a nation embroiled in a serious crisis of governance. The endemic pattern of corruption allegations plaguing key ministries such as Mines, Energy, and Health has tarnished the very fabric of the government, eroding public trust and confidence in the leadership.

Moreover, the insidious specter of abuse of political power looms large over Zambia, casting a dark shadow on the principles of democracy and equality. Political opponents are vilified and ostracized, their rights trampled upon with impunity as if they were second-class citizens in their own country. The once-proud bedrock of multi-party democracy now lies in ruins, fractured by unprecedented divisions sowed by the very leaders who promised unity and progress.

With each passing day, it becomes increasingly apparent that there is little to celebrate about the tenure of the UPND in office. UPND cadres, emboldened by a culture of lawlessness and impunity, flout the rules without consequence, further fueling the flames of chaos and discord. Shockingly, the state’s complicity in this culture of impunity is underscored by the exorbitant compensation of UPND cadres purportedly unfairly arrested, amounting to a staggering 35 million Kwacha, a grim testament to the erosion of justice and fairness under the current administration.

As the economy languishes in intensive care and the fabric of national unity frays under the watch of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, the grand promises of prosperity and harmony ring hollow in the ears of disillusioned Zambians. The stark reality paints a bleak portrait of a nation adrift, held hostage by a leadership that has failed to deliver on its mandate and instead ushered in an era of decay and despair. The verdict is resounding and is that the UPND reign stands as an epitome of disappointment and disenchantment, casting a long shadow over the future of Zambia.

(Chanoda Ngwira is a public Administrator, former Trade Unionist, Teacher, writer, Public Speaker, Politician and political commentator… For private comments you may email chanodangwira@yahoo.com or orisonconsult@gmail.com)