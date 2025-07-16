“A Leadership Paradox: HH’s Success vs. Fred’s Struggles”



By Timmy



Fred M’membe’s recent article has inadvertently confirmed President Hakainde Hichilema’s exceptional leadership skills. Since 2006, HH has successfully run the UPND party with integrity, growing it into a formidable force that won the 2021 elections.





In contrast, Fred M’membe’s party struggles to make an impact, lacking representation in Parliament and local councils. It’s ironic that he criticizes HH’s leadership style while failing to demonstrate effective leadership himself.





As a leader, it’s essential to offer solutions, not just point out problems. Fred M’membe should provide alternative ways of governance or watch the ruling party solve the issues he’s raising.





WAGON MEDIA