ARCHBISHOP OF KASAMA CALLS ON

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

ZAMBIANS TO PRAY FOR GOVERNMENT AND THE FAMILY OF LATE EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU

……Now that you’ve verified that Lungu is dead, will you agree with family to give him a dignified burial?” Archbishop Chama asks.

Wednesday, 29th April, 2026

Archbishop of Kasama Archdiocese, Most Reverend Ignatius Chama, has called on Zambians to pray for both the government of Zambia and the family of former President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu so that the two sides can reach a consensus on the burial of former Head of State, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Speaking today, Wednesday 29th April 2026, during his Wednesday weekly program of “Ishiwi lyakwa Kachema” broadcast on Lutanda Catholic Radio Station, Archbishop Chama says now that government has proved that the sixth (6th) President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is dead, it is time to sit with the family and bury the remains of the former Head of State.

“Now that you’ve verified that Lungu is dead, will you agree with family to give him a dignified burial?” Archbishop Chama asks.

The Chief Shepherd of Kasama Archdiocese further asked the government whether it will now allow the family to proceed with burying their loved one following the verification of what caused the death of the Sixth Republican President.

Archbishop Chama states that the time has come for the country to lay to rest a man who served the nation adding that time to bury the person that worked for Mother Zambia has come.

Archbishop Ignatius Chama’s appeal comes amid an ongoing impasse ensuing between government and Lungu family regarding the funeral and burial arrangements for the late Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Late President Lungu, who died on fifth (5th) June last year (2025), has his remains still unburied due to the impasse ensuing between his family and the government.

✍️ Lutanda RADIO Station

 Archdiocese of Lusaka – ADL 1st