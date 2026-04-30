LUSAKA’s RENOWNED LAWYER, DICKSON JERE TO CONTEST LUSAKA CENTRAL PARLIAMENTARY SEAT UNDER UPND TICKET- He says president HH deserves another term and best option for the country. Read what he wrote below:

Dickson Jere Goes Central

I have heard the calls from many quarters for me to contest as Member of Parliament this year. I have also consulted widely with family, friends, Clergy, students, youths, women and senior citizens. I have also closely studied the Delimitation Report by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in making my decision.

I wish to formally announce that I will be contesting as Member of Parliament for Lusaka Central Constituency. This decision has made in light of the fact that 98% of my life is spent in Lusaka Central. I want to be the ever present MP. I work, live, worship, play, school, shop and eat in Lusaka Central. Most of my assets are in Lusaka Central. It is, therefore, right to be where I will be ever present. I do not want to be an absent MP.

Further, as I have already indicated in the past that Zambia needs political stability and economic transformation. I reiterate that point. It is, therefore, my firm belief that the current President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, deserves another term in office.

He has my support and I believe he is best option for the country at the moment. Consequently, I will seek the mandate as MP for Lusaka Central under the United Party For National Development (UPND) and take part in the internal selection process.

I have formally launched my bid today.

Kwasila Dickson Jere Atenga!