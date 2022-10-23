Married woman sues friend over secrets

A MARRIED woman who allegedly has four boyfriends has dragged her friend to court for spilling the beans to her husband over her affairs.

Memory Malambo, 28, is alleged to have been entertaining the men in her village by telling them she was a divorced woman.

This was heard in a case Malambo sued her friend, Ruth Micie, 22, for compensation and was demanding K3,000.

Micie told Livingstone Local Court that Malambo had confessed that she was being lavished with money by her boyfriends.

She said Malambo was one of her close friends and that the two shared secrets.

“I was not the only one present when she confessed and bragged about the affairs. There were two other people with us